Celtic storm 12 points clear of Rangers

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Celtic stormed 12 points clear of faltering Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after a powerful 3-1 comeback win against Kilmarnock.

Killie striker Eamonn Brophy scored from the penalty spot in the sixth minute but news of second-placed Rangers' 2-2 draw against St Johnstone galvanised the home fans.

As Celtic poured forward, defender Kristoffer Ajer levelled from close range in the 28th minute before French striker Odsonne Edouard scrambled in five minutes later.

Neil Lennon's side played against 10 men from the 57th minute when Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power, already booked, was sent off for his challenge on right-back Jeremie Frimpong, before striker Leigh Griffiths added a third just after the hour mark.

It was Celtic's 10th domestic win out of 10 fixtures in 2020, with 10 league games remaining as they race towards their ninth successive title for the second time in the club's history.

Lennon praised his side for their reaction after going behind.

"It was a real magnificent performance," he told the BBC. "I thought we were outstanding.

" He added: "I said to the players 'Don't think it's easy what you're doing'. It's important we keep the momentum going." Steven Gerrard's Rangers have a game in hand but the prospect of wresting the title back from the east end of Glasgow after losing 10 points since the turn of the year now looks remote.

Rangers dropped another two points after St Johnstone striker Stevie May scored a late equaliser in Perth.

Callum Hendry had given the home side an early lead but, after coming from two down to beat Braga in midweek, Gerrard's side launched another comeback.

Half-time substitute Florian Kamberi scored an impressive equaliser before setting up Joe Aribo to put the visitors ahead, but May levelled after an 80th-minute corner to secure a draw.

"I'm not shocked and surprised at the outcome of the game because it's happened too many times of late," Gerrard told Sky sports. "From a defensive point of view, we were really disappointing.

"I'm going to have to try and find solutions. I'm going to have to work even harder than we do as a staff to find solutions and get back to the basics of defending."