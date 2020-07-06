Celtic to launch title defence against Hamilton as fixtures released

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Celtic will kick off their bid for a historic 10th successive Scottish Premiership title at home to Hamilton on August 2 after fixtures were released on Monday.

Neil Lennon's side were crowned champions for the ninth season in a row in May when the campaign was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will be determined to halt their bitter rivals' reign of domination as they start their season with a trip to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie the previous day.

With fans still barred from grounds, the opening Old Firm clash of the season, at Celtic Park, has been scheduled for mid-October.

Scottish football chiefs hope restrictions on social distancing may have been relaxed enough by then to allow some supporters to attend.

Glasgow's giants meet for their traditional New Year showdown at Rangers' ground on January 2 -- the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster, in which 66 people lost their lives.

The winter break has been scrapped.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Football plays a unique role in the social, cultural and economic life of Scotland, and I'm sure the millions of passionate fans who follow our game will welcome this significant step towards the resumption of matches.

"The unveiling of the 2020/21 Premiership fixtures will allow clubs and fans to start planning their schedules, but it must be stressed that they remain subject to approval from the Scottish government for the restart of football in Scotland."