UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celtic's First Cup Defeat In Four Years Leaves Lennon In The Firing Line

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Celtic's first cup defeat in four years leaves Lennon in the firing line

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Neil Lennon admitted his job as Celtic coach is hanging by a thread after a 2-0 home League Cup defeat by Ross County saw the Scottish champions lose a domestic cup tie for the first time in four years.

Ross Stewart's first-half penalty and an Alex Iacovitti header five minutes from time ended Celtic's 35-game winning run in cup competitions.

Lennon's men have won just two of their last 10 games in all competitions to also crash out of the Europa League and fall 11 points behind Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Angry mobs of fans gathered outside Celtic Park after the match to demand Lennon's removal and vent their frustrations towards the players as they left the stadium in what Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf described as "disgraceful scenes." Glasgow is currently under Scotland's most severe coronavirus restrictions.

"Utterly disgraceful scenes outside of Celtic Park from a minority of fans tonight with violence aimed towards Police," Yousaf tweeted. "Officers have been front & centre keeping us safe during this pandemic, to treat them this way at any time is shameful, to do it during these times is a disgrace.

" Lennon insisted in his pre-match press conference on Friday he had the full backing of major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Peter Lawwell.

However, there was no sign of a response from his players and the Northern Irishman admitted after the match his time may be up.

"Today's result won't have helped," said Lennon. "There is a demand for excellence and a demand for wins at this club. I'm not standing here like a happy clapper saying 'Everything's ok'.

"I'm the face of the football department. It's my philosophy, my tactics, what I am trying to work out is why we are more of less the same squad who were rampant last year and we've certainly not been rampant this year." Celtic will have the chance to claim a 12th consecutive major trophy in Scotland in next month's delayed Scottish Cup final.

But the first silverware of 2021 will bring a changing of the guard with Rangers now heavy favourites to secure their first trophy under Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard's men romped into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win at Falkirk.

Jermain Defoe, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic and James Tavernier were on target as Rangers set up a clash with St Mirren in the last eight.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Police Minority Job Same Glasgow Cuban Peso May All From Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

2 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

4 hours ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.