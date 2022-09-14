UrduPoint.com

Celtic's Mooy Spearheads Australia Squad For New Zealand Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia coach Graham Arnold on Wednesday named seven debutants in an expanded squad spearheaded by Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy for two clashes against New Zealand as the Socceroos fine-tune for the World Cup.

The new faces include 17-year-old talent Garang Kuol, who impressed when an A-League All-Stars team played Xavi's Barcelona this year.

Arnold will use the matches, in Brisbane on September 22 and Auckland three days later, to have a final look at his players before naming a squad for the Qatar World Cup.

"This camp is the last opportunity we will have to work with the squad ahead of November's World Cup tournament, and all players are competing for a spot in the final squad which will be announced in early November," he said.

"With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection ahead of the World Cup.

"The incentive couldn't be bigger," he added.

"There's a place at the World Cup at stake and if you're working hard and playing well then there's an opportunity for you to represent your country on the biggest stage." Other players in line for a debut are Cameron Devlin, Jason Cummings, Ryan Strain, Harrison Delbridge, Tyrese Francois and Keanu Baccus.

Mooy leads a seven-strong contingent competing in the Scottish Premiership, alongside striker Martin Boyle and defender Nathaniel Atkinson. FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Matt Ryan was named captain.

Australia squad: Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts/SCO), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren/SCO), Aziz Behich (Dundee United/SCO), Martin Boyle (Hibernian/SCO), Jason Cummins (Central Coast Mariners/AUS), Harrison Delbridge (Incheon United/KOR), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew/USA), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata/JPN), Cameron Devlin (Hearts/SCO), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama/JPN) Tyrese Francois (Gorica/CRO), Denis Genreau (Toulouse/FRA), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona/ITA), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli/GER), Fran Karacic (Brescia Calcio/ITA), Joel King (Odense Boldklub/DEN), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners/AUS), Mitch Langerak (Nagoya Grampus/JPN), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City/AUS), Awer Mabil (Cadiz/ESP), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City/AUS), Riley Mcgree (Middlesbrough/ENG), Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli/GER), Aaron Mooy (Celtic/SCO), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC/AUS), Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Trent Sainsbury (Al-Wakrah/QAT), Ryan Strain (St Mirren/SCO), Adam Taggart (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Marco Tilio (Melbourne City/AUS), Bailey Wright (Sunderland/ENG)

