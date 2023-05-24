Celtics survive as they beat Heat 116-99 in NBA Eastern Finals Game 4

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Boston Celtics showed a lifeline as they beat the Miami Heat 116-99 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 on Wednesday.

"We were just trying to save our season," Jayson Tatum said, who led the Celtics with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown contributed with 17 points as they staved off elimination at Kaseya Center, Miami.

"Tonight we played with pace, purpose," Tatum added, "We were getting stops. We were getting out in transition.

You see layups and free throws go in, the jump shots start to feel a lot easier." Jimmy Butler dropped 29 points for the Heat, while Gabe Vincent added 17 for his team.

The 18-0 run in the 3rd quarter made the all difference for Boston to turn the tide.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals clash between two sides will be held on Thursday.

The New York Knicks is the only team in NBA history to achieve a Finals berth as an 8-seed, the Heat is trying to make history by doing so.