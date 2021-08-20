Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Romania will soon conduct a census of its endangered brown bears using DNA for the first time, with tensions raised between villagers fearing further attacks and conservationists warning against looser hunting laws.

Incidents with hungry bears descending into villages have sparked the ire of residents, in a country that has seen around 100 attacks over the last three years.

A hunting ban loophole that allows the shooting of so-called nuisance bears is already being abused, say activists, who fear a rise in killings if the census finds the protected species is not that endangered.

Sport hunting -- which attracts amateurs from all over the world in search of a "trophy" -- has been banned since 2016.

But in a recent controversial case, environmentalists accuse a Liechtenstein prince of killing a brown bear, named Arthur, on a March hunt in the Carpathian Mountains -- using a permit to shoot a female bear seen as a nuisance to residents.

Activists say the 17-year-old bear was the country's largest, observed for years in the area.

Yet while the hunting ban loophole may be abused, residents are also fed up with rampant bear attacks -- and want protection.