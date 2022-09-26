Central African rebel leader denies war crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A former Central African Republic rebel commander pleaded not guilty at the International Criminal Court on Monday at the start of his trial on charges of "awful" war crimes.

Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, 52, an alleged member of the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group, is accused of torturing opposition supporters as the country spiralled into violence in 2013.

One of the poorest countries in the world, the former French colony was plunged into a bloody sectarian conflict after the Seleka ousted president Francois Bozize.

"I have listened to everything and I plead not guilty," Said told judges at the Hague-based court, where he faces seven charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"I plead not guilty to all charges and all situations," added Said, wearing a charcoal suit and light blue shirt with dark blue tie.

Prosecutors say Said was a senior Seleka commander in charge of a police compound where alleged Bozize supporters were beaten and severely tortured after they were arrested, mainly at night.

The coup against Bozize had unleashed a bloodbath between the Seleka and "anti-Balaka", which means "anti-machete" forces, who were mainly Christian or animist and who backed Bozize.

"Mr Said has entered not guilty pleas, that is his right," ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan told the judges.

"But the beauty of the law is that there is no place to hide... The charges that are faced, are really quite awful." Sometimes referred to as "colonel", Said oversaw day-to-day operations at the compound which belonged to a police unit called the "Central Office for the Repression of Banditry" or OCRB, said Khan.

"His voice determined the fates of so many individuals," added the prosecutor.

"He didn't protect them, but rather, he actively participated in their capture, hunting them down and subjecting them to the most dire conditions that he could conjure up."