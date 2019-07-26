UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central African Republic 'not Prepared' For Ebola Wave

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Central African Republic 'not prepared' for Ebola wave

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Central African Republic is "not prepared" for a possible wave of the deadly Ebola virus from neighbouring DR Congo where an epidemic has claimed more than 1,700 lives, Health Minister Pierre Somse said Thursday.

The admission comes a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the DR Congo a "public health emergency of international concern," a rare designation used only for the most serious epidemics.

No cases of Ebola have so far been reported in the CAR, but "economic and human exchanges are very intense" on the border between the two countries, Somse told a news conference.

"Our livestock farmers sell their cattle in the DR Congo," he noted.

"Rebel groups and poachers go back and forth across the border. The risks are high." The car "has to formulate a complex response with an under-funded healthcare system," the WHO's representative in the country, Severin Von Xylander, told the news conference.

The former French colony, though rich in natural resources, is one of the world's poorest and most unstable nations.

CAR has suffered several violent crises since 2003 when former president Francois Bozize seized power in a coup.

Nearly a quarter of the 4.5 million population have fled their homes including more than 400,000 who have emigrated including to the DR Congo.

Related Topics

World Car Pierre Congo Central African Republic Border From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

1 hour ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

1 hour ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

1 hour ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

2 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

2 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.