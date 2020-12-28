UrduPoint.com
Central African Republic Votes In Polls Marred By Violence

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Central African Republic in presidential and legislative elections marred by the latest flare-up in a long-running civil war, with many unable to cast their ballots.

Incumbent Faustin Archange Touadera is the frontrunner in polls that follow a week of turbulence marked by accusations of an attempted coup, rebels briefly seizing the fourth-largest town and Russia and Rwanda dispatching military personnel to help the beleaguered government.

UN peacekeepers and local and Rwandan soldiers were patrolling the streets of the capital on Sunday with armoured vehicles posted outside polling stations.

Although some stations opened late in Bangui because of a lack of voting materials, senior election officials told AFP they would stay open later to make up for it.

"It's very important for me to be here, as a citizen. I think this vote will change our country, whoever the president will be," teacher Hortense Reine said.

Sixteen candidates are vying for the presidency -- Touadera's main rival is former prime minister Anicet Georges Dologuele.

Polling stations began to close at 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) with partial results expected on January 4 and the final totals on January 19.

At the end of the day, government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui praised "the commitment and determination of the population who defied the armed groups".

And Momokoama Theophile of the National Elections Authority (ANE) told AFP that turnout had been good "despite minor security concerns in some places".

A runoff will be held on February 14 if there is no overall majority in the first round.

