Central African Summit Mulls Economic Outlook, Ukraine

Published March 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Heads of state from the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) on Friday held a one-day summit to discuss the region's economy and the impact of the Ukraine war.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya hosted five of his counterparts for the meeting, whose proceedings were held behind closed doors.

The six-nation group comprises the Central African Republic, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Congo in addition to Cameroon, in a union around a common Currency, the CFA franc.

Several of its members are exporters of oil, whose price has been buffeted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a final communique, the heads of state welcomed the "exceptional" economic measures undertaken by the group's members to mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine.

They also reiterated "the importance of pursuing the post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan", according to the statement read by the head of the CEMAC commission, Daniel Ona Ondo.

The meeting, which began at ministerial level on Wednesday, also saw 90-year-old Biya pass on the mandate as head of the conference to Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera for one year.

