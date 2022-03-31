UrduPoint.com

Central Africa's Aka Pygmies Struggle With Stigma And Poverty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Sakoungou, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Juliette sits up on the examining table and slowly pulls up her top to reveal a back marked by a constellation of fine scars and deformed by a huge abscess.

She smiles despite the nasty-looking growth on her back and her other symptoms: chest pains, dizziness and parasites.

Juliette is aged only in her fifties, yet this places her among the very oldest of the Aka -- a Pygmy people living in remote southwestern Central African Republic (car).

"I live between the forest and the village," she says.

It is the very first time she has had access to modern medicine.

That she has is thanks to a free clinic set up by Senitizo, a small US non-profit specialising in providing access to medical care in parts of the country that would not otherwise get it. They started work here last June.

The clinic is in Sakoungou, some 200 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of the capital Bangui.

The village has thankfully been spared so far from the civil conflict that has wracked the country since 2013.

But the Aka people -- also known as the Bayaka -- have their own problems, which are many.

