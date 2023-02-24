UrduPoint.com

Central China's Wuhan To Build, Renovate 100 Parks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WUHAN, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, unveiled a plan to build more parks and increase the city's green space this year, local authorities said on Friday.

Wuhan plans to build and renovate 100 new parks and about 100 km of greenway this year, said the Wuhan municipal garden and forestry bureau.

It is estimated that by the end of 2023, the number of parks in Wuhan will exceed 900.

This year, Wuhan will also build 10 small- and micro-size wetlands.

Wuhan, which sits at the confluence of the Yangtze River and its longest tributary, the Han River, boasts about 1,624 square km of wetlands. It also has 165 rivers and 166 lakes.

