UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centre-right Wins Lithuania Elections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Centre-right wins Lithuania elections

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The centre-right has won Lithuania's parliamentary elections, results showed Monday, opening the way to a possible all-female coalition after a campaign dominated by the pandemic.

With nearly all ballots counted, the Homeland Union had 50 seats in the 141-member parliament, while the ruling leftist Lithuanian Peasants and Green Union party was on 32 seats.

Ex-finance minister Ingrida Simonyte, the conservative candidate for prime minister, is now expected to ally with two liberal parties, which won 13 and 11 seats respectively.

Both of the liberal parties are led by women.

Coalition talks began on Monday but are expected to take weeks and analysts say the new government might not be sworn in until December.

"Three parties agreed to start discussions about the new coalition. But nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," Simonyte said.

The election victor also criticised the government's record on fighting the pandemic.

"It looks like we did not exploit the summer period to improve our capabilities to combat the second wave of coronavirus and what we are witnessing is a confusion in decision-making.

"When he have a low trust in the government, society does not necessarily listen to its recommendations. We have been lacking the voice of experts, scientists and medics," she said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Lithuania December Women All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

20 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

21 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

36 minutes ago

‘God sent me angels in many forms,’ says Filip ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 1,819 reco ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Federal Decree-Law to amend p ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.