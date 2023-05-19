UrduPoint.com

Centuries-old Tombs Discovered In East China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Centuries-old tombs discovered in east China

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :More than 110 tombs dating back approximately 700 years have been discovered in east China's Shandong Province, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The tombs, found in the Chiping District of Liaocheng City since last year, were built between the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234) and the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), where gold, silver, bronzeware, potteries and ceramics were unearthed. According to Li Xingdong, director with the cultural relics protection center of Chiping District, these items enjoyed mass popularity at the time, and they hold a strong significance for academic and exhibition purposes.

One of the tombs from the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) with two burial chambers had murals which were relatively well-preserved. The murals featured magpies and branches, a traditional pattern in the Chinese culture for auspiciousness.

Li said that the murals had been moved to the museum of Chiping District, which will be on display to the public in June.

Related Topics

China Liaocheng June Gold Silver From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

8 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Om ..

UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.