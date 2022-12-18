UrduPoint.com

Centurion Brook Leads England Fightback In Third Pakistan Test

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Harry Brook's remarkable series against Pakistan continued on Sunday as he smashed a fighting hundred to rebuild England's first innings, taking them to 254-5 at tea on the second day of the final Test in Karachi.

The 23-year-old drove spinner Abrar Ahmed for his eighth boundary to reach his third career hundred -- all in this series -- with his Test debut coming in September.

Batting alongside Ben Foakes, Brook revived England's innings after they lost Ben Duckett (26), Joe Root (nought) and Ollie Pope (51) in the morning session.

At tea, Brook was unbeaten on 108 and Foakes 42 in a 109-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket that has brought England within 50 runs of Pakistan's first innings total of 304.

England were struggling at 145-5 soon after lunch, when Ben Stokes (26) attempted a third run which Brook turned down only to see his skipper stranded.

England lead the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and Multan's second Test by 26 runs.

Brook has once again taken the attack to the Pakistan bowlers like he did with his twin centuries in the first two Tests, having also hit three sixes.

In the morning session, spinners Nauman Ali and Ahmed shared three wickets.

With the National Stadium pitch offering turn, left-armer Nauman trapped Duckett leg before and had the experienced Root caught low in the slip by Agha Salman for nought on the next ball.

Pope stood firm amidst the dual wicket fall, reaching his 11th fifty before he was bowled by Ahmed for 51, adding to the wicket he took on Saturday.

Pope hit four boundaries in his knock.

