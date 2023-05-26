CEO of NCM: Saudi Arabia attracts 16 scientists to regional climate change center

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) CEO Dr. Ayman bin Salem Ghulam has underscored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support of climate studies and data, citing their importance to all aspects of life.

During the fourth day of the Nineteenth World Meteorological Congress (Cg-19), at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, Ghulam, who heads the Kingdom's delegation to the annual gathering said that the Kingdom has established the Regional Climate Change Center at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Jeddah, where 16 scientists are working on major research, with the results to be shared with the WMO.