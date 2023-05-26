UrduPoint.com

CEO Of NCM: Saudi Arabia Attracts 16 Scientists To Regional Climate Change Center

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 11:40 AM

CEO of NCM: Saudi Arabia attracts 16 scientists to regional climate change center

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) CEO Dr. Ayman bin Salem Ghulam has underscored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support of climate studies and data, citing their importance to all aspects of life.

During the fourth day of the Nineteenth World Meteorological Congress (Cg-19), at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, Ghulam, who heads the Kingdom's delegation to the annual gathering said that the Kingdom has established the Regional Climate Change Center at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Jeddah, where 16 scientists are working on major research, with the results to be shared with the WMO.

Related Topics

World Technology Jeddah Salem Geneva Saudi Arabia Congress All

Recent Stories

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.