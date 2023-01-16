UrduPoint.com

CEO Of Saudi Fund For Development Receives Delegations From Argentina And Cuba

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

CEO of Saudi Fund for Development Receives Delegations from Argentina and Cuba

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad met here today with President of National Institute of Water Resources (INRH) Antonio Rodriguez of the Republic of Cuba, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed development issues of common interest, and enhancing possible vital opportunities for development projects in Cuba. Al-Marshad also received here today Secretary of Development Planning and Federal Competitiveness of the Argentine Republic Jorge Neme, in the presence of Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Guillermo Nielsen, and Governor of Catamarca Raul Jalil. They reviewed the SFD's development projects and programs, in addition to discussing possible vital opportunities in Argentina.

