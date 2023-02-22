UrduPoint.com

CEO Of SDF Meets With Representatives Of Several International Organizations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) Sultan bin Abdurrahman Al-Marshad met here Tuesday with representatives of several international organizations on the sidelines of their participation in the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

As part of the foreign delegation visit to SDF headquarters, Al-Marshad met with Francoise Vanni, Director of External Relations and Communications at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and her accompanying.

They discussed ways to enhance joint development cooperation and the available opportunities in the Kingdom's sector.

In a separate meeting with Jens Wandel, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services and the accompanying delegation, Al-Marshad discussed ways to unify efforts to contribute to achieving sustainable development in developing countries in addition to challenges hindering the implementation of development projects.

In another meeting, Al-Marshad had talks with FAO Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for Near East and North Africa Dr. Abdulhakim Elwaer and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed bilateral cooperation in enhancing water and food security to realize the Global Development Goals.

Al-Marshad has also met recently with the Executive Director of Mobilization, Partnerships and Communication at the French Development Agency, Papa Amadou, and discussed the SDF's development projects and the potential development opportunities.

