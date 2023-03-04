UrduPoint.com

CEO Of SFD Receives Delegation From Mozambique

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan bin Abdurrahman Al-Marshad received here Friday a delegation from the Republic of Mozambique, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

The delegation comprises of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Celso Ismael Correia; Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Carlos Alberto; Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, and Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The visiting delegation toured the SFD's permanent exhibition and were briefed on the Fund's development projects around the world.

The two sides also discussed the SFD-funded projects in the Republic of Mozambique as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation in development sectors.

It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom has provided Mozambique with four development projects and programs through soft loans at a total value of $46 million.

