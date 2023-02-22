CEO of SFD receives visiting Chairman of NDMA of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) Sultan Abdurrahman Al-Marshad, received here on Tuesday the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and the accompanying delegation, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the reconstruction work in areas affected by floods, in addition to the development projects being funded by SDF in Pakistan.

For his part, Lieutenant General Malik appreciated the Kingdom's efforts, through the fund, in supporting development projects and programs, which have been completed or are ongoing in Pakistan, pointing out that these projects have a positive impact on the lives of the Pakistani people, to contribute to economic growth and social prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom Ameer Rathore.

It is worth mentioning that SDF provided Pakistan with (20) development loans worth more than one billion dollars, in addition to three grants provided by the Kingdom through SDF with a value of more than 333 million US Dollars in various development sectors.