UrduPoint.com

CEO Of SFDA Receives Indonesian Minister Of Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey received here today Indonesian Minister of Trade Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, in the presence of Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmad and a number of high-level government officials from the Indonesian side.

They discussed ways to enhance trade relations by finding new opportunities for cooperation in the field of food.

