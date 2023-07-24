CEO of the SFD receives regional director of regional coordination office for arab states at UN

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, received here today the Regional Director of the Regional Coordination Office for the Arab States at the United Nations, Barbara Manzi, along with her delegation.

The Acting UN Resident Coordinator in the Kingdom, Dr.

Rita Columbia, was also present during the meeting. The main focus of the meeting was to discuss and review the efforts of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) in collaboration with international organizations.

Additionally, they discussed the important role played by the Development Coordination Office in the Arab States. This office works to enhance the relationship between donors and the recipient countries.