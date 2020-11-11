UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEOs Weather Pandemic With Compensation Largely Intact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Even as the pandemic roils the American economy, compensation for US chief executives has largely held up as many corporations adjust their criteria for performance pay and bonuses during the crisis.

Only about one-fifth Russell 3000 index of publicly traded firms have reduced CEO pay, according to data compiled by the Conference board with the consultancies Semler Brossy and Esgauge.

Corporate boards have opted for generous packages for executives at the top even when, in many cases, firms have been laying off workers.

For CEOs, "it's heads I win, tails I don't lose," said Jesse Fried, a Harvard Law school professor specializing in executive compensation.

Fried said boards of directors appear to be willing to make adjustments to compensation criteria when it results in a boost for CEOs, but rarely will cut pay.

"Sometimes, there are good reasons for such adjustments: the need to retain talent, or better motivate managers," he said.

"But there is a problem here: when firms experience positive shocks that have nothing to do with the CEO's own performance, the compensation committee never adjusts CEO pay downwards so that the CEO is not overcompensated."Concerns on executive pay were rising even before the pandemic. CEO median compensation for the Russell 300 firms was $4.3 million in 2018, the most recent data available. For the top 500 firms, total pay hit $14.8 million or 264 times average worker pay in 2019, according to the AFL-CIO labor federation.

