Ceremonies To Honor Deceased Top Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani Began

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Ceremonies to honor deceased top Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani began

Tehran, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in the southwestern Iranian city where ceremonies to honour top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad, began Sunday in AhvazState television started a live programme that would be showing arrival of General Sulaimani's dead body remains from Iraq today .

