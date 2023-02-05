Ceremony held in GHSS No: 4 to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A grand ceremony was organized in Govt Higher Secondary school (GHSS) No: 4 and a rally was also taken out in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday.

The event was organized following the directions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the district administration wherein caretaker provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Haleem Qasuria participated as chief guest.

The function was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi, District education Officer, District Health Officer Mehmood Jan and a number of people hailing from civil society, lawyers' community, media persons and others.

Addressing the event, the chief guest emphasized unity among all ranks to defeat the internal enemies of the country.

He stressed upon the need to resolve the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, saying, that self-determination was the basic right of the Kashmiri people.

The students of GHSS No: 4 fully participated by singing the National anthem, and Kashmir Song and delivering speeches.

Later, a rally was also taken out from GHSS No: 4 and culminated at the Laghari Gate of the city.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.

They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri People and against the Indian occupation.