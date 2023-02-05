UrduPoint.com

Ceremony Held In GHSS No: 4 To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Ceremony held in GHSS No: 4 to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A grand ceremony was organized in Govt Higher Secondary school (GHSS) No: 4 and a rally was also taken out in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday.

The event was organized following the directions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the district administration wherein caretaker provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Haleem Qasuria participated as chief guest.

The function was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi, District education Officer, District Health Officer Mehmood Jan and a number of people hailing from civil society, lawyers' community, media persons and others.

Addressing the event, the chief guest emphasized unity among all ranks to defeat the internal enemies of the country.

He stressed upon the need to resolve the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, saying, that self-determination was the basic right of the Kashmiri people.

The students of GHSS No: 4 fully participated by singing the National anthem, and Kashmir Song and delivering speeches.

Later, a rally was also taken out from GHSS No: 4 and culminated at the Laghari Gate of the city.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.

They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri People and against the Indian occupation.

Related Topics

India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Civil Society Lawyers Agriculture Jammu Dera Ismail Khan Sunday Media Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

2 hours ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

2 hours ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

2 hours ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.