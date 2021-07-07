UrduPoint.com
Ceremony Held To Mark China's Resistance War Against Japanese Aggression

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ceremony held to mark China's resistance war against Japanese aggression

BEIJING, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held Wednesday in Beijing to mark the 84th anniversary of the beginning of China's whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression.

The Lugou Bridge Incident on July 7, 1937, is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-nation resistance against the Japanese invaders.

Wednesday's event, held at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near the bridge, began with the playing of China's national anthem.

It was presided over by Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC.

The ceremony was attended by more than 400 people, including war veterans and family members of military leaders in the war.

Attendees offered floral tributes and bowed to pay their respects to those who laid down their lives in fighting the Japanese aggression more than eight decades ago. They also visited a special exhibition featuring relics from the war. The exhibition opened to the public on Wednesday in Beijing.

The exhibition consists of five sections and features over 500 sets of cultural relics and more than 80 precious historical pictures from China's fight against Japanese aggression.

The exhibition is co-launched by 60 museums and memorial halls across the country, including the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

