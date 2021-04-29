UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cervical Cancer Screening Program Benefiting Chinese Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Cervical cancer screening program benefiting Chinese women

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) --:More than 120 million cervical cancer screenings were conducted free in China as part of the country's efforts to protect women's health.

The mortality rate of cervical cancer among Chinese women is 5.5 per 100,000, lower than the global average of 9.7 per 100,000, Song Li, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a press conference here Thursday, citing data from an annual report on tumor registry in China.

The disease is preventable and also curable if detected early and treated adequately, yet it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

Without additional measures, the annual number of new cases of cervical cancer is expected to increase from 570,000 to 700,000 between 2018 and 2030, while the yearly number of deaths is projected to rise from 311,000 to 400,000, according to statistics released by the World Health Organization.

The NHC is playing an active role in promoting inoculation against cervical cancer, as well as its screening among Chinese women, Song said.

Related Topics

World China Women 2018 Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

PCB appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

46 seconds ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

11 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.