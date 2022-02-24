UrduPoint.com

Cetacean Strandings Occur More Often In Spring

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Cetacean strandings occur more often in spring

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have discovered that the cetacean strandings occurred more frequently in spring over the past 70 years.

The researchers from the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering of the Chinese academy of Sciences established a dataset by collating all available records of cetacean strandings along more than 30,000 km coastline of China over seven decades and studied the species diversity and spatiotemporal patterns.

Between 1950 and 2018, a total of 1,763 cetacean strandings were recorded across 36 cetacean species from eight families, according to the recent research article published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

In quantity, 89.9 percent of total cetacean strandings happened among Odontocete species.

The cetacean strandings increased by year from 1950 to 2018 and occurred in all months, while a seasonal pattern could be observed with 38.5 percent reports between March and June.

Stranding data can provide conservation-valuable information on cetaceans over a long time and large space. The new findings are expected to serve conservation and management of cetaceans.

Related Topics

China March June 2018 All From

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 minutes ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

18 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

44 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

44 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

44 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>