CFA Names Reference For New CSL Season

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has released the Names of referees set to officiate in the two divisions of Dalian and Suzhou for the first period of the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season.

The CSL's first period is scheduled to run from July 25th to September 28th. A total of 59 referees, assistant referees and video assistant referees will be split between two groups in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Dalian, Liaoning Province, the CFA said.Referees on duty have completed the pre-season physical fitness test as part of their preparations.

The subsidies of CSL referees are based on different positions on the pitch. A referee earns 6,000 Yuan (some 860 U.S. Dollars) per match, followed by the lines-man and the fourth official, who are paid 3,000 yuan (about 430 U.S. dollars).

FIFA has told national FAs that they could decide on their own whether to temporarily stop or continue use of the VAR system. While it will be deployed in the new CSL season, its use in the second division China League will be suspended, according to reports.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

