CGGC Sends Third Batch Of Technicians To Build CPEC Projects

CGGC sends third batch of technicians to build CPEC projects

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), has dispatched the third batch of technicians to Islamabad by a chartered plane of Air China for various projects being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The batch comprising 215 Chinese technicians arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Monday, which was the third batch of builders sent by the China's state-owned construction enterprise for the CPEC projects, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Upon the completion of quarantine, the batch comprising 215 Chinese technicians will be sent to Dasu Hydropower Project, Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Station, Suki Kinari Hydroelectric Project and Mohmand hydroelectric project.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19, various projects were generally facing tight deadlines. CGGC sent these technicians to facilitate the construction and make contributions to the completion of CPEC.

