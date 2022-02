N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 30 people were killed and some 50 were injured when two buses collided in central Chad, the Sahel country's transport ministry said on Monday.

The accident happened overnight Sunday when a passenger bus coming from the capital N'Djamena collided with a bus from Abeche, the country's third-largest town, it said in a statement.