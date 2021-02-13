UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chad Government Bans New Protests Ahead Of Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Chad government bans new protests ahead of election

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Chad on Friday issued a new ban on anti-government protests ahead of an April presidential vote which 30-year incumbent Idriss Deby Itno is expected to be re-elected.

In a decree, Justice Minister Djimet Arabi said marches and sit-ins scheduled for February 13, 15 and 16 in the capital N'Djamena and the provinces are "strictly forbidden" as "they are likely to trigger disturbances to public order." The opposition is demanding greater social justice and curbs on presidential terms to allow for a regular change in leadership.

Several opposition parties, including the UNDR led by Saleh Kebzabo, the runner up in the 2016 presidential election with 12.8 percent of the vote, have called for protests on Saturday.

Also Friday, 12 activists and opposition leaders arrested at demonstrations a week ago were given suspended sentences of three months in jail, while two others were acquitted.

All 14 had been arrested last Saturday, including leading activist Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, the secretary general of Chad human rights group CTDDH and fierce government critic.

They were charged with disrupting public order, deliberately hurting people and destroying property at rallies in defiance of a protest ban on the day Deby was declared his party's candidate for president.

Amnesty International said earlier this week that Chad government bans over the last three months on protests were "unnecessary and disproportionate" restrictions on the right to protest peacefully.

Abdoulaye Diarra, Amnesty's Central Africa researcher, denounced what he called arbitrary arrests during this period.

"The situation confirms the rapidly shrinking civic space in Chad as elections approach despite the Constitution and international law guaranteeing every citizen the right to freedom of association and demonstration," he said, calling on the government to release all those arrested simply for protesting peacefully.

The presidential contest will take place on April 11 and legislative elections, frequently postponed over the past five years, have been set for October 24.

Fifteen parties in Chad's fragmented opposition said on Tuesday that they had named a single candidate, political newcomer Theophile Bebzoune Bongoro, to contest the presidential elections.

During his long rule, Deby has been accused of authoritarianism and nepotism as well as failing to address the poverty that afflicts many of Chad's 13 million people.

Despite oil wealth, the country ranks 187th out of 189 in the UN's Human Development Index (HDI).

Related Topics

Election Africa Protest United Nations Vote Jail Oil Chad February April October 2016 All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

22 seconds ago

COVID-19 Limelights Blemishes of South Africa's El ..

52 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochi ..

52 minutes ago

Preparation for local body polls in GB underway: G ..

52 minutes ago

Former rulers devastated institutions: Sirajul Haq ..

52 minutes ago

Yemen Huthis to leave US terror list Tuesday

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.