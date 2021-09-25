Chad junta leader names transitional parliament

N'Djamena, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The head of Chad's military junta, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, on Friday named 93 members of a new interim parliament, five months after declaring himself leader following the death of his father Idriss Dey Itno.

"The following people have been designated members of the National Transitional Council," said the decree signed by the four-star general, who when he declared himself head of the Transitional Military Council on April 20, dissolved parliament and promised elections in 18 months.