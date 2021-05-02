Chad junta lifts curfew imposed after Deby death

N'Djamena, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Chad's new ruling junta announced Sunday that it has lifted a curfew introduced after the shock death of longtime leader Idriss Deby Itno and the installation of a military council led by his son.

An overnight curfew, barring people from leaving their homes between 6:00 pm and 5:00 am, was introduced on April 20, hours after the military announced that Deby had died from wounds sustained in fighting with rebel forces. The start of the curfew was later pushed back to 8:00 pm.

A decree signed by the military council's spokesman Azem Bermandoa Agouna said the curfew had been lifted "after evaluating the steps initially taken by the transitional military council (CMT) across the country and the security situation".

Chad has remained tense since Deby's death, with the military saying that six people were killed last week during demonstrations in N'Djamena and the south against what the opposition have branded an "institutional coup d'etat".

A local non-governmental organisation has put the death toll at nine. More than 650 people were arrested during the protests, which had been banned by the authorities.