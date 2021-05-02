UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chad Junta Lifts Curfew Imposed After Deby Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chad junta lifts curfew imposed after Deby death

N'Djamena, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Chad's new ruling junta announced Sunday that it has lifted a curfew introduced after the shock death of longtime leader Idriss Deby Itno and the installation of a military council led by his son.

An overnight curfew, barring people from leaving their homes between 6:00 pm and 5:00 am, was introduced on April 20, hours after the military announced that Deby had died from wounds sustained in fighting with rebel forces. The start of the curfew was later pushed back to 8:00 pm.

A decree signed by the military council's spokesman Azem Bermandoa Agouna said the curfew had been lifted "after evaluating the steps initially taken by the transitional military council (CMT) across the country and the security situation".

Chad has remained tense since Deby's death, with the military saying that six people were killed last week during demonstrations in N'Djamena and the south against what the opposition have branded an "institutional coup d'etat".

A local non-governmental organisation has put the death toll at nine. More than 650 people were arrested during the protests, which had been banned by the authorities.

Related Topics

Died April Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

52 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

1 hour ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

2 hours ago

24,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.