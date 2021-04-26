Chad junta names presidential runner-up as transitional PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Chad's new military junta on Monday named outgoing prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country's April 11 presidential election, as interim premier.

Pahimi Padacke was the last prime minister under President Idriss Deby Itno, whose death in battle against northern rebels last week triggered the creation of a so-called Transitional Mililtary Council (TMC) headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby.