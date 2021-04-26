UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chad Junta Names Presidential Runner-up As Transitional PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Chad junta names presidential runner-up as transitional PM

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Chad's new military junta on Monday named outgoing prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country's April 11 presidential election, as interim premier.

Pahimi Padacke was the last prime minister under President Idriss Deby Itno, whose death in battle against northern rebels last week triggered the creation of a so-called Transitional Mililtary Council (TMC) headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister April

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

21 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

34 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

35 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

35 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.