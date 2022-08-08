UrduPoint.com

Chad Military Leader Signs Accord For Talks With Opposition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Doha, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Chad's military ruler Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno Monday signed a deal with more than 40 opposition groups to launch national peace talks later this month, although the main rebel outfit refused to take part.

The 38-year-old general and opposition representatives sealed the accord at a ceremony in Doha after five months of mediation by Qatar.

The landmark talks are due to start in Chad's capital N'Djamena on August 20.

The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), the main rebel group, said it would not sign the deal despite last-minute efforts by Qatar's mediators.

In a video message to the ceremony, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the signature "a key moment for the Chadian people" but said the national dialogue had to be "inclusive" to be successful.

