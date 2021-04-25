Chad rebels 'prepared to observe ceasefire', chief tells AFP

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Rebels in Chad who have launched an offensive against the regime there and have been accused by the Chadian army of killing veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno, are "prepared to observe a ceasefire," their chief told AFP on Saturday.

"We have affirmed our availability to observe a truce, a ceasefire... but this morning we were bombarded again", Mahamat Mahadi Ali, head of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) said when contacted by AFP from Libreville in Gabon.