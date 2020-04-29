UrduPoint.com
Chad Reports First Coronavirus Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

N'Djamena, April 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chad on Tuesday announced the first two coronavirus deaths in the Sahel country, which has not introduced confinement measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The health ministry, delivering its regular figures on the pandemic, listed "two fatal cases," without giving details.

A total of 52 people have tested positive for the virus since the first case was announced on March 19.

The ministry added that 19 of the 52 patients had recovered from the disease.

In Chad, the wearing of masks in public is recommended but not obligatory.

