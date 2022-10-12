Chad ruler raises hackles with drawn-out 'transition'

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno's plans to stay in power beyond his initially-promised deadline have stirred anger at home and embarrassment for his backers abroad.

The 38-year-old five-star general took the helm in April 2021 after his father, Idriss Deby Itno, Chad's iron-fisted ruler for three decades, was killed during an operation against rebels.

The junta had originally declared it would restore civilian rule after 18 months in power, and Deby had at first promised he would not take part in future elections.

It was partly on the strength of these commitments -- but also on Chad's status as an ally fighting militantism -- that Deby was endorsed by the African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and former colonial power France.

But as the 18-month deadline neared, a nationwide forum staged by Deby chose to reset the clock.

Last weekend it approved a new 24-month timeframe for holding elections, named Deby "transitional president" for the interim and declared he could be a candidate in the poll.

The forum was "tailor-made... to legitimise the monarchical handover of power from father to son," an umbrella group of political figures and groups, including the opposition coalition Wakit Tamma, said in a statement.

It called for "civil disobedience" and "peaceful demonstrations" on October 20.

Among the armed rebels who are a persistent thorn in the government's side, a statement signed by 18 groups warned the regime would be held responsible "for all the consequences arising from its deception."One of the signatories is the powerful Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which triggered the offensive in the northeast last year that ended in the elder Deby's death.