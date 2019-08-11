UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chadli Joins Anderlecht On Loan From Monaco

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Chadli joins Anderlecht on loan from Monaco

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Belgium international Nacer Chadli has joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Monaco, the French club announced on Sunday.

Chadli, 30, had arrived at the Ligue 1 outfit last August from English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal.

The record 34-time Belgian champions have an option to buy Chadli, who has played 56 times for his country.

Former Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany is a player-coach at the Constant Vanden Stock and ex-France playmaker Samir Nasri signed a one-year contract with the side in early July.

Related Topics

Loan Monaco Buy Belgium July August Sunday From Manchester City

Recent Stories

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

1 hour ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

3 hours ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.