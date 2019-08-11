Chadli joins Anderlecht on loan from Monaco

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Belgium international Nacer Chadli has joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Monaco, the French club announced on Sunday.

Chadli, 30, had arrived at the Ligue 1 outfit last August from English Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal.

The record 34-time Belgian champions have an option to buy Chadli, who has played 56 times for his country.

Former Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany is a player-coach at the Constant Vanden Stock and ex-France playmaker Samir Nasri signed a one-year contract with the side in early July.