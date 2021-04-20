UrduPoint.com
Chad's Army Promises 'democratic' Elections In 18 Months

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chad's army dissolved government and parliament after announcing the death of longtime president Idriss Deby Itno on Tuesday, but vowed "free and democratic" elections following an 18-month transition period.

The army had earlier announced that one of Deby's sons would replace him as the head of a military council following the death of the leader who had ruled the country with an iron fist for three decades.

