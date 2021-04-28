N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chad's new junta leader on Tuesday promised "inclusive national dialogue" aimed at returning the country to civilian rule within 18 months after the shock death of his father and veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno.

Mahamat Deby Itno, 37, also vowed in his first national address since taking the helm of the junta to "fight terrorism" in the poor Sahel country where his father died fighting an incursion by Libya-based rebels shortly after winning re-election on April 11.