N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chad's newly re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno, in power for three decades, died Tuesday of injuries while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country, the army said Tuesday.

Deby, 68, "has just breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield" over the weekend, army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement read out on state television.