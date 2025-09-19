Chained for 185 years: The silent sentinels of Shabqadar fort still resonate history

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) As 11-year-old Maliaka Bibi stepped through the imprisoned gates of the centuries-old Shabqadar fort, her eyes widened in awe after seeing its long chains despite the passing of 185 long years.

“I had always imagined visiting this historical fort after reading in history books and newspapers that its main gates were chained from 1840 till to-date,” she said, holding tightly to her grandfather’s hand. “But seeing it with my own eyes today it’s like walking into a primitive time.”

Nestled on the outskirts of Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the mighty Shabqadar fort built in 1837 is more than just stone walls and ancient timber. It is a living chronicle of war, empire, and resilience, holding within its chained gates the echoes of soldiers’ footsteps and the strategies of past generals.

Originally constructed by Sikh architect Tota Ram under the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the fort’s design reflects a powerful fusion of Sikh and British colonial architecture, attracting tourists, architecture and historians.

Over the years due to its strategic geographical locations, Shabqadar fort had housed Sikh warriors, British officers including former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill himself and modern-day Frontier Constabulary troops for professional training. But perhaps its most intriguing tale is that of its imprisoned gates.

“They have been in chains for 185 years,” said Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director at the Department of Archaeology and Museums. “The gates of fort was punished by a Sikh general for ‘dereliction of duty.’”

In 1840, a fierce tribal attack by the Mohmand Lashkar tested the might of the fort. The wooden gates which once deemed impenetrable failed to hold back the assault of tribal lashkar. Though the Sikhs eventually repelled the lashkar, the breach left a symbolic scar.

Prince Sher Singh, son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, reportedly ordered a court-martial of the gates after an inquiry report. Following an unusual but ceremonious trial led by Generals Maan Singh and Jean-Baptiste Ventura, the massive willow structures of the fort were chained and sentenced to 100 years of imprisonment.

“But the gates were never unchained, even after the term expired in 1940,” Bakhtzada said with a smile while talking to APP. “They remain shackled to this day — a reminder of duty, failure, and history’s peculiar sense of justice.”

Visitors to the fort are often drawn to a small but humble room known as Churchill’s room. Here, a young Winston Churchill stayed during his days as a war correspondent in 1897, covering the great tribal uprising in this region.

The room still contains the bed Churchill slept on, along with century-old wooden chairs, a manual fan, and black-and-white photographs adorning its tall walls. A small adjacent museum displays vintage rifles, binoculars, mortar shells, and tribal weaponry as each item telling its own tale of conflict and survival.

The story of Shabqadar fort is not bound to one ruler or regime. From the Sikh empire to British colonialists and eventually the government of Pakistan, the fort has changed hands many times, each leaving a unique imprint on its walls that kept many secrets of warriors and kings that ruled over the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent.

During the Sikh era, the region saw commanders like Italian General Paolo Avitabile known for his iron-fisted rule in Peshawar and European generals like Ventura and Allard, who trained Ranjit Singh’s “Fauj-i-Khaas,” a special brigade modeled after elite European forces.

After the British military took over this region, the fort became a key strategic post between the Peshawar and Kabul valleys. The colonial masters also stationed troops here before taking control of then NWFP now KP.

Following creation of Pakistan, the fort attracted VIP and other dignitaries including President Iskandar Mirza in 1957 and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1970 alongside top provincial leaders and praised its architectural magnificence and glorious past.

Today, the fort is under the control of Frontier Constabulary for training, but there’s growing public interest in its opening and similar historical sites such as Balahisar Fort to tourists in a regulated and limited manner.

“This fort is not just part of Charsadda’s heritage but it is a symbol of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich and glorious history,” said Bakhtzada. Sites like Balahisar, Jamrud, and Alexandra Forts, if opened responsibly, can generate significant tourism revenue for Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said today was an age of digital technology and uploading of short films and videos on such historical forts will not enhance the country’s positive image but generate employment opportunities for locals in transport and tourism sectors immensely.

For young minds like Maliaka Bibi, the experience is priceless. “I will tell all my friends about this historical place and imprisoned gates,” she said, her voice filled with wonder. “It is not just a fort but a storybook made of stone and chains.”