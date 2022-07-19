Chairman, China Road & Bridge Corporation decorated with civil Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque conferred Pakistan's civil award ' Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam' upon Lu Shan, Chairman and Party Secretary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, in a special investiture ceremony held here on Tuesday at the Embassy of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the senior officers of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), representatives of media organizations and officers of Pakistan Embassy.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque paid tributes to Chairman Lu Shan's contribution towards Pakistan-China friendship and his role for successful completion of many vital infrastructure projects in Pakistan including Khunjerab-Raikot section of Karakorum Highway and KKH realignment projects at Attabad Lake and Havelian-Thakot sections.

Ambassador Haque highlighted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a central pillar of Pakistan's socio-economic development and that the two countries would ensure its smooth and steady implementation as envisaged by their leadership.

In his remarks, Lu Shan expressed his gratitude to the government and peoples of Pakistan for the conferment of civil award.

He reiterated that China's leading state-owned-enterprises would continue to develop Pakistan transport and infrastructure network for nation's socioeconomic development.