Chairman Of Saudi Media Forum Meets With Head Of Supreme Council For Media Regulation Of Egypt

Published February 22, 2023

Chairman of Saudi Media Forum meets with head of Supreme Council for media regulation of Egypt

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) and Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi held a meeting on Wednesday with the Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) of the Arab Republic of Egypt Karam Gabr.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Saudi Media Forum 2 held in Riyadh, the two parties discussed ways of cooperation between both countries in serving the media sector and exchanging experiences that would contribute to the development and improvement of media content.

