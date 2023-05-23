Chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council meets with Saudi Defense minister

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has received at his residence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Defense.

The minister conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister, to the president and members of the council, as well as their wishes of security and stability for the Republic of Yemen.

The minister also congratulated the president and members of the council on their country's Unity Day.

Al-Alimi and members of the council conveyed greetings to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They also commended the Kingdom's economic and relief support, and its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people in all Yemeni governorates, praising the Kingdom's important role in encouraging reaching a ceasefire, reviving the political process and reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the crisis in Yemen, based on the decisions agreed upon nationally and internationally, under the supervision of the United Nations.

The minister reaffirmed the Kingdom's unremitting support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council in all fields, to help the Yemenis achieve their aspirations, and for the UN envoy's efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis and help Yemenis achieve peace and development.

Attending the meeting were Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber and several officials from both sides.