Chairman PAL condoles sad demise of eminent writer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Masood Ashar, a well-known writer and intellectual.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said urdu literature has lost an important writer and scholar.