Chairman PAL Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saleem Raz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Chairman PAL extends condolences on demise of Saleem Raz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Pashto poet, writer and intellectual Saleem Raz.

In his condolence message, he said that Saleem Raz was a fearless intellectual of progressive thinking.

He remained attached to his ideals and progressive ideologies till his death.

He always spoke out against class oppression and injustice. Among his most important works are "Tanqeedi Karkhe"(Pashto prose) and a collection of poems "Lehza Lehza Qatlezam".

He said that "Khushal Khan Khattak Award" was also presented to Saleem Raaz by the PAL. He said that with the demise of Saleem Raz, Pashto literature has lost an important writer.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL prayed that Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Paradise to the late and may He grant patience to those who are left behind.

