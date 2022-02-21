UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Calls On PM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of Balochistan and the progress on the ongoing development schemes in the northern and southern Balochistan under the Federal government funded uplift packages, a press release said.

The prime minister also assured taking all steps for the progress and prosperity of the province.

